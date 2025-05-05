The Friends Meeting House in Brighton is transformed and the perfect setting for this haunting play, a place built for silent reflection now hosting a performance where silence is achieved, but only in one sense.

Sitting (In Silence) is a new addition to Brighton Fringe, written, co-directed by and starring Kitty Falcon. Set in the garden of a silent retreat, we meet our main character who seems to be retreating from the world, struggling with personal issues, a little lost in herself but looking to heal. Despite the enforced silence, a conversation with her seemingly estranged father takes place, recalling the shared happiness of childhood, the challenges they both faced together and the relationships around them. The actors show us how the characters are able to look back to their pasts and review their current situations, finding parallels between these times. Whilst the truth may be obscured by the moment, what we see is what is most important, what drives them, how they will potentially heal.

This two-handed play is full of warmth and affection, allowing the audience to reflect on their own relationships whilst hearing a compelling story. Both actors are completely in the moment, unaware of the audience surrounding them, focused on the emotions at play. It is both intimate and highly engaging, a relatable story that is told carefully, the events revealing themselves cautiously as we build a picture of their lives.

The beautifully simple set and stark performance space are ideal and work well with the evocative soundscape created where birdsong and weather patterns emphasise the changes in mood. It will leave you with your own thoughts, your own ideas about how these characters got to this point and what may happen next. A sensitive and stirring performed addition to Brighton Fringe.

This event is the winner of Pebble Trust Young People’s.

Cast & Crew:

Actor- Kitty Falcon

Actor- Alan Turkington (Heartstopper)

Director/Writer/Producer- Kitty Falcon

Co-director- Isabelle Tyner

Set design- Thomas Bugg

Costume design- Jemima Kane

Sound design- Louis Blatherwick

Show Dates:

May 3rd, 4th, 5th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 30th, 31st – 6.30 pm Friends Meeting House, Brighton

June 1st – 6.30 pm Friends Meeting House, Brighton

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe at £10 (2 for 1 tickets available for Fringe Members).