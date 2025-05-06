A man is facing prison after admitting deliberately hurting two tabby cats, one of which sadly died.

Michael Sweetman, 28, was arrested after failing to turn up to Brighton Magistrates Court on 10 March to answer the charges.

After a night in the cells, he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The court heard he kept the two cats, a male called Prince and a female called Tinkerbell, at his home in Allingham Place, Ovingdean.

He hurt Prince between 18 June and 9 July last year and Tinkerbell between 24 June and 9 July last year.

When the RSPCA was called in July, they found Prince had died. Tinkerbell has now been rehomed.

The case is being prosecuted by the RSPCA.

Sweetman will next appear at court to be sentenced on 30 June.