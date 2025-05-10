Brighton and Hove Albon winger Solly March is out for the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

March suffered a serious knee injury in October 2023 and missed the rest of the season, with his fitness issues also limiting him to just 10 appearances this term.

The 30-year-old started the 3-2 victory over West Ham on Saturday 26 April but that will be his final contribution this term with three matches remaining.

Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler said: “Unfortunately, Solly will be out for the rest of the season. Hopefully he will be back for pre-season.

“It’s not a new injury. It’s just sometimes you have to repair something. You have to clean something in the knee.

“It was a small surgery to make this knee even better. The same knee. Exactly like before.

“So now everyone is very convinced that he will be back in really good shape for the pre-season.”

Kaoru Mitoma has recovered from a heel injury and is in contention for the match at Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon (Saturday 10 May).

But Georginio Rutter and James Milner have been ruled out of the Molineux showdown with ankle and hamstring problems respectively.

Hürzeler has identified Brazil forward Matheus Cunha as the main threat from Wolves.

The Brighton boss said: “Cunha is a special player for them. Every game he plays, he’s a danger for opponents.

“But it’s not only Cunha. It’s the whole team … how they play together. They have good connections to each other.”

The match is due to kick off at 3pm.