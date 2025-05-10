Danny Welbeck captains Brighton and Hove Albion as they face in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this afternoon (Saturday 10 May).

Lewis Dunk is not in the squad, with Solly March also missing and in need of further treatment for a knee problem.

The starting line up includes three players who were not in the XI who took the pitch at the whistle against Newcastle United last weekend – Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey and Yasin Ayari.

Simon Adingra and Jack Hinshelwood drop to the bench alongside the likes of Igor Julio, Kaoru Mitoma and Diego Gomez.

Goncalo Guedes returns to the Wolves line-up. He replaces Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in an otherwise unchanged side. Jorgen Strand Larsen is back on the bench.

Wolves have won their past three home matches while Albion have enjoyed a mixed run of form and still have the possibility of a European place to play for.

Kick-off is at 3pm.