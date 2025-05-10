Police have appealed for help identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting women on buses.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help identify this man?

“Officers are asking the public for help in identifying this man after reports of sexual assaults carried out on two buses around Old Steine, Brighton.

“The most recent offence occurred on Friday 11 April at around 6pm onboard the number 24 bus to Hollingbury.

“This is being linked to a previous incident that took place on Sunday 3 September last year at approximately 5pm onboard the number 29 bus to Tunbridge Wells.

“On both occasions it was reported that a man sat closely next to women on the bus and put his hand on their thighs from under his coat which was placed on his lap.

“We are investigating the assaults as linked incidences and would like to speak with this man seen in the photo in connection with these.

“He has been described as a white, aged 25 to 35, slim build with short brown hair, wearing dark clothes and glasses. He also has a round black tattoo on the back of his right hand.

“We encourage any witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time who may be able to identify this man to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 124 of 04/12.”