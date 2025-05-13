The builders working on the restoration of Madeira Terrace are to give residents an update on how work is going tomorrow afternoon.

The public meeting is open to anyone, but as spaces are limited, Brighton and Hove City Council is asking people to book a space.

The lead contractor Mackley will have people on hand to answer questions, alongside council officers, at Sea Lanes on Madeira Drive from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead councillor for Major Projects, said: “It’s been exciting to see so much visible progress at Madeira Terrace in the past few months.

“It looks dramatically different on site, so I expect residents are curious to know more.

“Community support for the project has been fantastic, but we do recognise how much impact it has on local residents and businesses. These events are a great opportunity for people to hear about the work – and for the team to listen to local concerns.”