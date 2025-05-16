Discover the “Five Rules of the Road” for a better existence in this fun show coming to Brighton Fringe this month.

Join award-winning psychologist and songwriter Steve Bonham, along with ace composer and musician Chris ‘The Bishop’ Lydon for an interactive wellbeing musical-show thingy, with humour, storytelling, great songs and gentle audience participation.

This wry take on life looks to be full of fun and whilst there is serious science behind it, Steve and Chris will be leading the audience along their own journey with some useful, and some less useful advice on the way.

Mischievous, subversive, fun and fizzing with wisdom, “How to Survive and Thrive in an Impossible World – with a piano!” is an invitation to stand back and laugh at a world that is quite clearly bonkers, and take a timeout to realise a better way of dealing with it.

Dates and Times:

May 23rd – 5.15 pm

May 24th – 3.45 pm

May 25th – 3.45 pm

May 26th – 3.45 pm

Rotunda Theatre, Squeak.

Tickets are available at Brighton Fringe – £10/£8