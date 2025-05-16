An early morning start and a wonderful selection of plays to watch and enjoy – how very Brighton Fringe!

The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show promises a whole array of characters and stories, all laid out and ready for us to tuck in to.From exhilarating kidnappings to imaginative journeys with celebrities in outer space, audiences can look forward to a stimulating mix of stories that will surprise and entertain. These will be served up in a unique Café Theatre breakfast experience, with each ticket including coffee or tea, a croissant and strawberries.

Following an 11 year absence and an 18 year run at Edinburgh Fringe, this cast are honed and ready to return to Brighton. And with breakfast options on hand, we can’t wait to attend.

Dates/Times Saturday 3rd – Monday 26th May (10am & 11.30am)

(Four menus of 4-5 plays)

Venue Ironworks Studio B, 30 Cheapside, Brighton, BN1 4GD

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe £14/£12.