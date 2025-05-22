The Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council has been re-elected by her party for a further year and was confirmed as leader at the annual council meeting.

At Hove Town Hall today (Thursday 22 May), Bella Sankey was formally nominated by fellow Labour councillor Tobias Sheard.

Councillor Sheard said that Councillor Sankey had achieved the impossible, by balancing the budget for two years running without going bankrupt while extending the range of materials recycled by the council.

He said that her other successes included finding more money for street cleaning, freezing resident parking charges and the fastest roll-out of on-street electric car charging in the country outside London.

Councillor Sheard said: “As deputy leader of the Local Government Association, she’s helped push for local councils’ budgets to increase by over 4 per cent.

“(It) means not only can we continue to have money to pay for the debt left by the Greens’ ‘pole’ tax on the seafront but funding projects such as the Brighton Fairness fund.

“And the establishment of the mental health pilot in schools – a project, I might add, that has seen a ministerial visit today to see how our ideas can be taken nationwide.”

Councillor Sankey said that leading the council was the “love and honour” of her life. She said: “I couldn’t be more committed to our city and our residents.

“The more we do the more I can see there is to do. I promise I will work just as hard in the year ahead.

“And with all of your support, we will achieve even more for our people here in Brighton and Hove.”

Councillors Jacob Taylor and Tim Rowkins are the deputy leaders of the council for the coming year.

Green councillor Steve Davis was appointed as the official leader of the opposition. His party is the second largest on the council.