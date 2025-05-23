A woman is in critical condition after the car she was driving crashed with another car before hitting a dog walker.

The 62-year-old Brighton woman collided with the Mercedes at the bottom of Freshfield Road yesterday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man from Brighton, was walking his dogs on the pavement outside Patching Lodge when the collision happened at 5.52pm. He, along with one of his dogs, was injured but not seriously.

We are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1201 of 22/5.