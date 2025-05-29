A court has fined a woman and given her a football banning order after she directed drunken abuse at a Jewish couple at a Brighton and Hove Albion match.

Sharon Hales, 55, was convicted of religiously aggravated harassment at the American Express Community Stadium, in Falmer, as Albion prepared to play Fulham in the Premier League.

Hales denied the charge and was tried at Brighton Magistrates’ Court where she was found guilty.

The court was told that she went up to a restaurant manager at the stadium and made an anti-semitic comment, gesturing towards a table where a Jewish couple were sat while eating.

Sussex Police said: “Hales visited a hospitality lounge within the American Express Community Stadium before kick-off.

“Hales was with her family in the hospitality area when she made the abusive comment in front of stadium staff members who were left shocked.”

After she made the anti-semitic comment, police said: “Officers were called to remove Hales from the restaurant and found she was intoxicated through alcohol.

“She continued to use offensive language while officers took her details.

“Hales, 55, of Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 May and was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment.

“She was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £650 court costs and a £96 surcharge.

“The court also imposed a three-year football banning order.

“This restricts her access to attend professional football matches at home and abroad.”

Sussex Police dedicated football officer PC Gregg Marshall said: “This was a shocking case and Hales’s anti-semitic language has no place in football or in society.

“During this case we have liaised closely with Brighton and Hove Albion to ensure the club have the full facts of the investigation for their own action to be taken.”

The club said: “We echo those comments. There is no place for such behaviour and, in line with our zero-tolerance approach to any form of xenophobia, the individual will also be subject to an indefinite ban from the club.

“We’d also like to place on record our thanks to Sussex Police for their professionalism and support in dealing with such an unpleasant case.”

The magistrates were told that the abuse took place on Sunday 29 October 2023.

Albion were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham in front of 31.550 fans.