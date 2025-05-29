A specialist Romanian shop has been granted a licence to sell alcohol after agreeing to accept a number of conditions at a hearing.

Brighton and Hove City Council granted a drinks licence to Dracula’s House, in London Road, Brighton, but the store can sell only Romanian alcohol from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

At a council licensing panel hearing, Dracula’s House owners, Ionut Cimpoesu, 27, and Ioana Cimpoesu, 24, offered to accept conditions that would restrict alcoholic drinks to Romanian products only – and to no more than 5 per cent of the products on sale.

All alcoholic drinks for sale would be behind the counter in the shop which used to be the Eastern Eye restaurant and was once a Pizza Hut.

The couple faced objections from residents, Green councillor Sue Shanks, the London Road Local Action Team and the Black and Minority Ethnic Community Partnership which is based near by.

Council policy is usually to refuse new licence applications in areas such as London Road because it is regarded as “saturated” with licensed premises.

The licensing panel – councillors Julie Cattell, John Hewitt and Kerry Pickett – noted the objectors concerns, including worries about anti-social behaviour and street drinking.

The decision letter from the council said: “The panel heard from the applicants about the nature of their premises and style of operation. It was a family business. They had another similar shop in Horsham.

“Their wine and alcohol generally was relatively expensive and not likely to attract street drinkers.

“The panel and other parties were able to question the applicants about all aspects of their proposed operation and their intentions.

“They confirmed there would be two people on a shift and, with alcohol all behind the counter, shoplifting would be deterred.

“The off-licence sign was a mistake and would be removed and they were mindful of the police condition for no external alcohol advertising.

“Alcohol would be a very small percentage of their overall sales – about 5 per cent. They were willing to accept a condition that all alcohol be of Romanian origin.

“The panel has considered this application on its individual merits and in terms of the policy and the concerns raised by those making representations.

“It does consider that it is exceptional to enable departure from (the council’s licensing policy). Primarily, this is a small and genuinely specialist shop selling Romanian products.

“A set of tailored and robust conditions have been agreed with the police.”