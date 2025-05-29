Plans to put electric car chargers in a private garden next to a listed building are recommended for approval by councillors next week.

Residents in grade II listed Hanover Crescent, Brighton, are divided over the plans to fit an electric vehicle (EV) charging post to serve two parking bays and a “kiosk” to house associated electrical equipment.

The Hanover Crescent Enclosure Committee submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council has received six letters of objection and eight in support of the plans so the decision will be made by the council’s Planning Committee.

The committee said in its application that three-quarters of the crescent’s residents responded to a consultation with 72 per cent in favour of installing the chargers next to two parking spaces.

The committee said: “The proposed development provides essential EV charging infrastructure while respecting the character and functionality of the private road. The design prioritises accessibility, safety and environmental sustainability.”

The kiosk would be green and hidden by shrubs although a trench will have to be dug across the road into the garden area to fit the charger. The work should take 10 days if permission is granted.

Objectors raised concerns about the effect on the Valley Gardens Conservation Area and the listed building.

One anonymous objector whose details were redacted by the council said: “Currently, there are 48 parking bays within Hanover Crescent.

“Less than 10 per cent of vehicles parking in the crescent are electric and yet all residents will be paying for the installation of EV chargers at great expense both initially and ongoing.

“Therefore, resident who are not permitted a parking permit and / or a visitor parking permit, residents who do not own a car and residents who do not own an electric car will be expected to pay for this work … but without benefit.”

Supporters said that there were few chargers in the area and the proposed charger would have little effect on the gardens and listed building.

An anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted by the council, said: “The EV charging points will help address a growing need for charging in the area as we gradually switch from fossil fuel to electric.

“Currently, most local chargers are not available to Hanover Crescent residents. The location and design of the proposed charging points should have limited if any impact on the aesthetics of the crescent or on our use and enjoyment of the gardens.”

The Planning Committee is due at meet at 2pm next Wednesday (4 June) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.