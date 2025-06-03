The mother of a British man jailed in Egypt has spoken from her hospital bed to say that she is prepared to die on hunger strike if necessary to free her son from prison.

Laila Soueif, 69, spoke out on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 from St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, this morning (Tuesday 3 June).

Professor Soueif called on the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, to put pressure on the Egyptian authorities to release the pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has dual nationality.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, 43, who is British-Egyptian and whose young son lives in Brighton, has been detained in Egypt since Sunday 29 September 2019.

In December 2021, Mr Abd El-Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news. He was due to be released last year.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of Egypt’s rulers and has not seen his Brighton-based son.

The former Conservative minister Sir John Whittingdale, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Today programme that Mr Abd El-Fattah was a “political activist” who had not committed “any crime that we would recognise”.

He said that the Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been “outspoken” in opposition but, since becoming a government minister, “simply hasn’t had an effect”.

Professor Soueif said that if she did not survive, her death should be used as a leverage to set her son free.

She has not eaten for more than eight months and doctors said that she was at risk of sudden death.

She said: “It’s something that I passionately don’t want to happen. Children want a mother, not a notorious mother, whether the notoriety is good or bad.

“But if that’s what it takes to get Alaa out of jail and to get all my children and grandchildren’s life back on track, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

She previously said: “I believe that the UK government know what they need to do to secure Alaa’s release and, at this stage, it is a case of them getting on with it.

“In opposition, David Lammy was right to call for diplomatic consequences for Egypt if Alaa was not released. The Foreign Secretary must now follow his own advice.

“Alaa is a British citizen and he should be with his son in Brighton, not in prison, beyond his sentence, in Egypt.”