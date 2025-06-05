Four men have been charged with drug and money laundering offences after a Hove restaurant was raided on Monday.

Police executed the warrant at E Thirty Nine in Western Road at 9.45am. A quantity of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash were seized.

Four men have now been charged and following an appearance at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday have been remanded in custody.

They are:

Klevis Doda, 31, of The Drive, Hove, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Mahamoud Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Eris Deraj, 41, of no fixed address, charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Fitzroy Morris, 61, of High Street, Brighton, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property

Detective Sergeant Mark Pinder said: “We continue to work hard to target criminal groups and to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities. We also continue to encourage the public to report information to us.”

All four men will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on 2 July to answer the charges.