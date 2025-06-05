One in 20 adult residents in Brighton and Hove is either trans or non-binary, a council survey has found.

The figure, based on anonymous responses from almost 17,000 people last year, is five times higher than the figure arrived at by the 2021 census.

The Health Counts survey also found 28% of adults describe themselves as LGBQ+ – about 2.5 times the census figure of 11%.

The previous Health Counts survey in 2012 found 0.9% described themselves as trans and 11 per cent LGB.

The report, published this week, says: “Data collected on many demographic characteristics is similar to the 2021 census, giving reassurance that the weighted sample is representative of the city population.

“However, we know that the census figures were a considerable underestimate of our TNBI and LGBQ+ adults.

“Health Counts gives much higher estimates, which we believe are more representative of the city’s significant TNBI and LGBQ+ populations.”

In March, the Office for National Statistics said its gender identity figures, while broadly correct across the country, should not be used for local comparisons.

It said this is because the phrasing of its question could have led to some, particularly those for whom English is a second language, wrongly saying they were trans.

In 2023, its deputy national statistician Emma Rourke said it was also probable some trans people were among those who chose not to respond to the question. In Brighton and Hove, six per cent of people did not answer it.

The council says it spoke to local LGBTQ+ groups who said that some people living here boycotted the question because they did not trust the government with their data.

It says the way the question in its own survey was phrased – “Do you consider yourself to be trans, or have a trans history?” – was more likely to result in an accurate figure.

A link to complete the survey was texted to everyone registered with a GP practice who had not opted out of communications in April last year. Patients who were registered with a city GP but who did not live here were welcome to take part.

The council worked with about 35 community groups to reach potentially marginalised groups, including local trans charities Allsorts and the Clare Project as well as LGBTQ+ groups Mind Out and Older and Out.

In total, the council received 26,014 responses, which were weighted by age, sex and index of deprivation so that a total of 16,729 responses were used – 7.2% of the city’s adult resident population.

The findings will be used to identify which health services should be developed and funded in the city.

