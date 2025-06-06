A Hove man has been jailed for six months for kicking a police dog in the head as he tried to hide.

Officers were searching for Craig Bryden after he breached a restraining order forbidding him from contacting Stevie-Leigh Howat by going to her home in Peacehaven.

She also reported he had assaulted her on 4 December last year.

During the search, Hox, a six-year-old German Shepherd police dog, caught up to Bryden, who tried to evade arrest and punched the dog in the face.

He continued to run away, but dauntless Hox persevered with the chase alongside handler PC Gareth Evers.

Bryden then assaulted PC Evers and kicked PD Hox in the head, but he was safely detained and arrested.

Bryden, of Westbourne Villas, Hove, was charged with wounding with intent, assaulting PC Evers and kicking Hox, as well as possession of cannabis, later admitting all but the first offence at Lewes Crown Court on 6 January.

When he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 19 May, the CPS offered no evidence for the GBH charge, and he was sentenced for the other offences.

He was sentenced to a six months imprisonment for breaching the restraining order, and a concurrent week for kicking the dog and was ordered to pay £154 in costs.

Speaking after the case PC Gareth Evers said: “Hox is a very committed Police Dog who loves to work.

“He continued to engage the violent offender and defend me, even after being punched and kicked.

“I am pleased the court have recognised the harm to protected animal legislation in their sentencing.”

Inspector Matt Songhurst from the Surrey and Sussex Dogs Unit said: “PC Evers and PD Hox showed great determination to ensure that Bryden was safely arrested, demonstrating their professionalism and teamwork.

“Our police dogs are as important to the force as any of our officers, performing a wide range of duties to keep our communities safe.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for any member of our force to be attacked while carrying out their duties. It should not be seen as simply part of the job.

“We welcome the custodial sentence imposed by the court in this case.”