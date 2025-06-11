Police and council officials have objected after a Brighton restaurant applied for a late-night licence for a second time.

London Export and Import Ltd wants to operate Station Grill, in Queen’s Road, Brighton, from 7am to 3am daily which requires a late-night refreshment licence from 11pm to 3am.

The business owner, Bahaaeldin Abdelalim, 43, offered to close the business at midnight to diners eating in and to offer only meals for takeaway or delivery back in November when he previously applied for similar hours.

His application was turned down because of his lack of experience and he has lodged an appeal against that refusal.

Licensing officers from Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council have once again objected, with the latest application due to be considered by a panel of three councillors next Monday (16 June).

Mr Abdelalim said, in his application, that he would not sell alcohol – and that late-night food offered a safer alternative than alcohol-led venues.

The business would close to dine-in and walk-in customers from 11.59pm, he said, and would offer deliveries only using either its own staff or a third-party service.

Mr Abdelalim said: “The existence of a delivery service will draw customers away from the town centre rather than into it. Also, we will offer a collection service for customers already exiting the city centre.”

He added that the registered door staff would be employed when necessary.

Licensing officer Sarah Cornell said that the venue did not have planning permission to operate as a takeaway and the council’s planning department had opened an enforcement case.

The application was also contrary to the council’s licensing policy because the venue was in a part of Brighton that was “saturated” with late-night licensed premises.

Inspector Ben Morrison, from Sussex Police, raised concerns about people gathering in the area and the high number of crimes.

In the past year, he said, there were 283 crimes in Queen’s Road and neighbouring streets, including nine sexual assaults, other violent crimes and thefts.

Inspector Morrison said: “The applicant may have been trading during the day for a few months now but they haven’t traded along Queen’s Road nor in Brighton during the night-time economy and seemed to have little understanding of the crime and disorder associated with this area.

“Security has since been offered when requested by the police. The applicant has not offered specific days and times themselves.”

Sussex Police proposed draft conditions in the event of a licence being granted including a requirement to have door staff on duty at busy times including football match days, Pride, music events and bank holidays.

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Monday 16 June. It is scheduled to take place online and to be webcast.