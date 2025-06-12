Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a £30 million deal to sign 18-year-old Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas, according to the BBC.

The teenager was reported to be undergoing a medical with Albion before signing a five-year deal to start on Tuesday 1 July.

The transfer fee for Kostoulas makes him the most expensive player to have been sold by a Greek club – and Olympiacos could earn a further £1.7 million from add-ons.

The Greece under-21 international broke into the Olympiacos first team last year, having come through the club’s academy.

He scored seven goals in 22 games last season as the team completed the domestic double, becoming Greek champions for the 48th time in their 100-year history.

He was also part of the side that won the UEFA Youth League the season before.

Some believe that the deal could pave the way for Joao Pedro or Evan Ferguson to leave Brighton this summer.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the clubs that have been rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old Brazilian who is under contract until 2028.

Albion bought him from Watford for £30 million two years ago and are determined to bank a hefty profit if he leaves.

While some reports suggest that Brighton might accept £50 million to £60 million, others have suggested £70 million or even a figure nearer to a rather optimistic £100 million.

A red card at Brentford and a training ground bust up took the shine off a season in which Pedro scored 10 goals and was credited with six assists.

Ferguson has also been the subject of transfer talk, having returned to Brighton after a loan spell with West Ham United.

The 20-year-old striker scored just once in the Premier League last season and hit the target for his country in a Nations League win over Bulgaria in March.

A disappointing stint under former Seagulls boss Graham Potter with the Hammers has quelled some of the chatter that, earlier this year, suggested a price tag of about £40 million.

But among the clubs on the lookout for a frontman are Everton and, if Pedro stays, Ferguson – under contract until 2029 – could yet be on his way.

Brighton are closing in on a deal worth about £10 million for 21-year-old Verona defender Diego Coppola.

He was an unused sub as Italy beat Romania 1-0 in their opening group stage match at the Euro U21 finals in Slovakia last night (Wednesday 11 June).

Two Albion players are in the squad for holders England as they face Czechia this evening (Thursday 12 June) – Jack Hinshelwood in defence and goalkeeper James Beadle.

Another potential Brighton signing is Olivier Boscagli, a left-sided defender whose contract at PSV Eindhoven was due to expire this month.

The Dutch champions turned down an £8 million bid from Brighton last summer but the 27-year-old could now make the switch as a free agent.

Brighton have already signed 19-year-old Tom Watson from Sunderland in a £10 million four-year deal and have extended Tariq Lamptey’s contract for another season.