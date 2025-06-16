A restaurant owner said that the council’s refusal to grant him a late-night refreshment licence because he was running a new business amounted to discrimination.

At a licensing panel hearing today (Monday 16 June), Bahaaeldin Abdelalim, 43, who owns the Station Grill, in Queen’s Road, Brighton, said that long-standing businesses and big-name companies such as KFC, McDonald’s and Popeyes were allowed to trade until 3am.

Mr Abdelalim has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence that would permit him to operate until 3am daily and even offered to restrict food sales to delivery-only after midnight.

The application before the panel was his second in the past year. His previous application to trade beyond 11pm was refused in November and is currently the subject of an appeal.

Mr Abdelalim has even trained and qualified as a door supervisor as well as taking work in a kebab shop in West Street to gain experience of the late-night economy.

He repeatedly told the panel of three councillors – Julie Cattell, Paul Nann and Kerry Pickett – that he had no plans to sell alcohol from his restaurant.

But the panel was told that Queen’s Road is in a busy part of Brighton where the council has a policy of not permitting new late-night premises.

Mr Abdelalim said: “In Queen’s Road there are two, three or more shops – it doesn’t matter. They have late refreshment licences already because they are older than me. They have the opportunity to have the shops before myself.

“People like me who are younger and got their shops recently, they are not allowed to sell so this is discrimination.

“They (the council) gave the old people the right to enjoy their premises, make money, sell food and can’t withdraw their licence or put any more conditions.”

At the hearing, Mr Abdelalim said that there was demand for food after 11pm but he was losing money because he ended up having to close and throw away food that was still fresh.

He said that he was frustrated at having to turn people away and bin what was left only to replace it with fresh food in the morning.

Councillor Cattell asked why so much food was going to waste and Mr Abdelalim said that 15kg was the smallest quantity of park-cooked gyros that he could buy.

Hannah Staplehurst, from Sussex Police, said that the force recommended that the panel refuse the licence. She put forward draft licence conditions in case the panel approved the application.

The force was concerned about crime levels in the Queen’s Road area, with 283 crimes in the past year, including nine sexual assaults, other violent crimes and thefts.

Ms Staplehurst that said during a licensing patrol at 11pm on Saturday 10 May, a large group of people congregating in the street outside the various takeaways blocked the pavement.

She said: “We were unable to access a specific premises due to the crowd growing along the pavement.

“At this time, Station Grill, at 62 Queen’s Road, was closing and this dispersed some of the groups and encouraged them to continue towards the station.

“At 11.45pm we visited Queen’s Road again to visit the late-night refreshment premises and crowds were less busy and manageable inside the premises.

“However, we were unable to stop due to a few arrests that were taking place on the opposite side of the road because police officers had been assaulted and Queen’s Road was busy with a number of police vehicles and police officers.”

Even though the business had no plans to sell alcohol, Ms Staplehurst said that the sale of food and drink into the early hours encouraged people to stay in the area.

The panel retired to make its decision which should be made public within five working days.