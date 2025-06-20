A teenager charged with murdering his father has appeared in court this morning (Friday 20 June) by video link.

Fabio Botros, 19, remains on remand, with a plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday 30 July.

Botros was arrested after Emad Botros-Farag, 57, was found at his Brighton home suffering from catastrophic injuries on Tuesday 1 April.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Botros’s mother, Maria Rosa Marvin, 49, and a child were also found in the property suffering from serious injuries.

They were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged on Wednesday 2 April.

Two days later, at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, set a trial date for Wednesday 1 October. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Today, Botros, of Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, was remanded in custody again until Wednesday 30 July for an arraignment – a hearing when the charge will be formally put and the defendant will enter his plea.

The incident happened in Hartfield Avenue shortly after 7am on Tuesday 1 April.

Neighbours called emergency services after hearing loud shouting and screaming at a property.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found Mr Botros-Farag suffering from extensive wounds.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old close to the property and took him into custody before recovering two knives and a hammer.

At Lewes today, Ryan Richter appeared for the prosecution and Colin Aylott for the defence.