Up to three libraries face their final chapter as as the council seeks to save a six-figure sum.

The uncertain future for community libraries in Brighton and Hove should become clearer next month when the council’s cabinet is due to decide their fate.

A “sustainability plan” is due to be published and if Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet agrees – it will go out for consultation.

The plan is being prepared for publication after the council said that it was looking to cut £250,000 from its annual £3.7 million libraries budget over two years.

Proposals that went before the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee in March also said that up to three community libraries could close. But at least 10 libraries would stay open, the council said, maintaining a “geographic spread”.

Seven community libraries share buildings – or have been co-located – with other services such as the Whitehawk Hub, Saltdean Lido, Westdene School and Hollingbury Old Boat Community Centre.

Since March, the council has carried out a “needs and use” analysis to decide whether it needs to close three libraries to save money.

Campaigners in Rottingdean started two petitions. One urged people in the village to support and save their library. The petition had almost 2,800 signatures.

A second petition aimed to save all of the community libraries in Brighton and Hove. It had 646 signatures.

Changes have already taken place to improve the financial outlook for libraries including a move last month to bring the council’s customer services teams into the Jubilee Library, in Brighton, and the Carnegie Library, in Hove.

But this month, the customer services opening hours were reduced because of staff shortages, with the Unison trade union saying that there was a lack of training for people in new roles.

Other proposed changes to the library service include reducing the opening hours at the flagship Jubilee Library and at Hove Library.

The library service sustainability plan is due to go before the council’s cabinet on Thursday 17 July.