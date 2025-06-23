Up to three libraries face their final chapter as as the council seeks to save a six-figure sum.
The uncertain future for community libraries in Brighton and Hove should become clearer next month when the council’s cabinet is due to decide their fate.
A “sustainability plan” is due to be published and if Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet agrees – it will go out for consultation.
The plan is being prepared for publication after the council said that it was looking to cut £250,000 from its annual £3.7 million libraries budget over two years.
Proposals that went before the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee in March also said that up to three community libraries could close. But at least 10 libraries would stay open, the council said, maintaining a “geographic spread”.
Seven community libraries share buildings – or have been co-located – with other services such as the Whitehawk Hub, Saltdean Lido, Westdene School and Hollingbury Old Boat Community Centre.
Since March, the council has carried out a “needs and use” analysis to decide whether it needs to close three libraries to save money.
Campaigners in Rottingdean started two petitions. One urged people in the village to support and save their library. The petition had almost 2,800 signatures.
A second petition aimed to save all of the community libraries in Brighton and Hove. It had 646 signatures.
Changes have already taken place to improve the financial outlook for libraries including a move last month to bring the council’s customer services teams into the Jubilee Library, in Brighton, and the Carnegie Library, in Hove.
But this month, the customer services opening hours were reduced because of staff shortages, with the Unison trade union saying that there was a lack of training for people in new roles.
Other proposed changes to the library service include reducing the opening hours at the flagship Jubilee Library and at Hove Library.
The library service sustainability plan is due to go before the council’s cabinet on Thursday 17 July.
What will happen with the end of the pfi set-up?
Relatives of mine campaign to save local mobile libraries – in Essex – and we’ve had ‘difficult’ family discussions about this. My home when I grew up, with my mum a schoolteacher, was always full of books, and I treasure that memory, and the education those books gave me. As a kid, I simply loved reading.
In this case, my in-laws are trying to save a local service, which not only provides a free book exchange each week, but which for older people in rural settings gives them an opportunity to make some social contact, however small.
And the truth is that libraries are not just about the books.
At the same time, it does seem a waste of public money that books are available from libraries in rich or middle class areas like Brighton – when most people read a novel via Amazon/kindle or are happy to buy the book themselves from Waterstones, and that is their new shopping or online social experience.
My own books have recently been bought second hand via World of Books which I hear is based in Worthing.
But the digital and IT world means that we also get our day-today education and entertainment elsewhere, and paper books are now competing with some many other art forms.
In that setting, of historical change, the council now have to make difficult decisions, based on budgets, and for me, despite being a great book reader, I am now in two minds about this.
If closing a library would mean we get a new swimming pool, then I’d say yes.
On the other hand, if we need to close a library to duplicate the existing cycle lane in Hove, as they plan to do, then I’d say no. Perhaps the historical reference here would be ‘Hobson’s Choice’.
And this is not really about the books, is it? It’s about a decision and funding process which is totally broken.
It’s also about our nostalgia for a world which doesn’t really exist any more.