A man tried to grab a boy in a Brighton street, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 24 June).

The force said that a man had been arrested on suspicion of common assault and issued a public appeal for witnesses and information.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a nine-year-old boy was reportedly followed by a man in Dyke Road, near to St Nicholas Rest Garden, in Brighton.

“The incident was said to have happened at around 8.45am on Friday 13 June and that a man had tried to grab the boy and then followed him along the road.

“A 39-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of a class B drug.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses and ask that if you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or have any information, you make a report.

“You can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 346 of 13/06.”