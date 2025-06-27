When Brexit hit, Canadian born UK immigrant Jennifer Irons was advised by a friendly neighbour to “go home”. But she hasn’t lived there for 25 years, and Canada doesn’t really want her kind either. Apparently she’s too old, too broke and not nearly sporty enough. In fact, she wouldn’t be eligible for a visa to live in Canada at all if she hadn’t been born there.

With her age, qualifications and gender, the only visas she would be eligible for are for the very rich or as an ‘Elite Sportsperson’. So, inspired by her childhood figure skating hero, ‘Canada’s Sweetheart’ Elizabeth Manley, Jennifer embarks on a madcap quest to become a champion roller-skater and Canada’s next sweetheart.

En-route, she discovers an ever-moving, welcoming, inspirational global and borderless community of people of all ages, sizes, nationalities, sexualities, identities, abilities and proclivities. She also highlights the futility and absurdities of borders, and asks, ‘why do we insist on keeping people out of our group when we all simply want to be included?’

Featuring dance, comedic storytelling, German techno, dancing salmon, an original score, creative captioning, projection mapping and, of course, roller skating, Bad Immigrant is a funny and occasionally sad cross between a leisure roller disco and Stars On Ice.

Jennifer said, ‘As a white skinned person from a ‘friendly’ country I am often considered a ‘good immigrant’ here in Britain. But if I am now being targeted by the UK population who voted Leave, how are the ‘bad’ immigrants being treated? If I’m still a stranger after 25 years what does it take to be a friend? Using comedy and roller skates (obviously) I want to make us all think about belonging, colonialism, identity and, of course, how to perfect the ‘Crazy Legs’ move! What better way to have a serious conversation than on skates?’ See a short trailer here

Jennifer Irons is an award-winning choreographer and dancer working internationally across mass movement, commercial, theatre and socially engaged projects. Her last Fringe show (2019) Yukon Ho! collected a Special Commendation from Olivia Colman’s Screenshot Awards, 4 star reviews and audience plaudits. Her credits include Mass Movement Director for over 1,000 dancers in Akram Khan Company’s Kadamati at the Edinburgh International Festival. She choreographed a number one hit single for Olly Murs and Rizzle Kicks and was Assistant Artistic Director for the Rugby League World Cup. She was once tasked with teaching Boris Johnson to dance…

Bad Immigrant will preview at Brighton’s Dance Space on Friday 4th July before setting off to the Edinburgh Festival and UK tour dates.

Details

Date: Friday 4 July 7.30pm

Venue: The Dance Space, 2 Market Square, Circus Street, Brighton BN2 9AS

Tel: 07483 098841

Tickets: £pay what you can, suggested £10

https://southeastdance.org.uk/whats_on/bad-immigrant/