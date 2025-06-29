Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sell striker Joao Pedro to Chelsea for about £60m, the PA news agency understands.

It has also been reported that the 23-year-old has agreed a seven-year deal with the Blues and could even feature in the Club World Cup after flying from Brazil to America for his medical.

Pedro could make his Chelsea debut in the quarter-final clash against Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday (4 July).

Chelsea beat 10-man Benfica 4-1 after extra time in Charlotte last night (Saturday 28 June).

The Brazilian, who looks set to become Chelsea’s sixth summer signing, scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

He has scored 30 goals and made 10 assists in 70 appearances in total for the Seagulls.

Newcastle United have been reported to have had a £50 million bid for the striker turned down last week.

Chelsea have already signed midfielder Kendry Paez, goalkeeper Mike Penders, winger Estevao Willian, striker Liam Delap and defender Mamadou Sarr since the end of last season.

They are also reported to be preparing to complete the £50 million signing of winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.