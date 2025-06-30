MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL – BRIGHTON CENTRE 28.6.25

Whilst Glastonbury grabbed the headlines, the Brighton Centre transformed into a pulsating temple of sound and light as The Ministry of Sound presented an electrifying performance that fused 90s dance anthems with orchestral grandeur. This wasn’t just a concert—it was a vibrant celebration of dance music’s golden era, reimagined through the lens of The London Concert Orchestra, of whom I counted around 30 on stage plus the singers.

For those who lived through the 90s rave scene and newcomers alike, the event was a testament to the enduring power of Ministry of Sound’s legacy, set against the backdrop of Brighton’s rich clubbing heritage. The excitable crowd buzzed with anticipation, ready to relive iconic tracks in a way that felt both nostalgic and yet thrillingly fresh.

The evening kicked off with legendary DJs Brandon Block and Danny Rampling, who set the stage ablaze with their infectious energy. Block’s 7pm set, followed by Rampling’s at 8pm, transported the audience back to the heyday of house music with hands-in-the-air classics. Their charisma and seamless mixing turned the Brighton Centre into a dancefloor before the orchestra even appeared. By the time the main act took the stage at 9pm, the sizable but not sold-out crowd was already lit, swaying to the familiar beats that defined a generation. The DJs’ ability to bridge the gap between club vibes and the orchestral spectacle to come was a masterstroke, setting the perfect tone for the night.

When the London Concert Orchestra, under the dynamic direction of charismatic conductor David Mahoney, launched into their set, the atmosphere soared to new heights. Opening with a spine-tingling rendition of Craig Armstrong and Tom Player’s ‘O Verona’, the orchestra set a cinematic tone that promised something special. Immediately after, an extraordinary arrangement of Darude’s 1999 classic ‘Sandstorm’ gave us an early indication this was going to be a great performance.

Iconic tracks like The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’, Faithless’ ‘Insomnia’, and Fatboy Slim’s ‘Right Here, Right Now’ were re-orchestrated with soaring strings, powerful horns, and choral vocals that added emotional depth. The vocalists, including talents like the outstanding Naomi Murray, Tara McDonald, Danny Aaron, Kyra and Louise Monroe brought raw energy, blending expansive tones with the spirit of ravers, creating a dynamic fusion that really connected with the audience.

The production was nothing short of spectacular, with a laser light show and synchronized visuals that amplified the music’s intensity. Each crescendo was matched by beams of light cutting through the venue, while the single centre screen pulsed with imagery that evoked the 90s club scene.

Brighton, a city that embraced rave culture when others shunned it, felt like the perfect home for this event. The Brighton Centre, a venue that once hosted legends like Queen and Bob Marley, became a modern-day cathedral of dance, with the crowd—ranging from 90s and 00s club kids to younger fans—united in their club classics being reimagined. The energy was palpable, with many dancing in unison, a testament to Brighton’s unapologetic love for electronic music.

The bangers kept on coming, of particular note were the Rosala cover ‘Everybody’s Free’ and a spine-tingling vocal from Naomi Murray for Delerium’s ‘Silence’.

The trance section of the show really allowed the orchestra to take centre stage, with instrumentals such as Energy 52’s stunning ‘Cafe Del Mar’ and Kerncraft’s ‘Zombie Nation’ amongst the songs showcasing their complete capabilities followed by a storming rendition of the ultimate club classic, Fathitless’s ‘Insomnia’ , which sent the crowd wild and set a sea of phones aloft.

Ministry of Sound Classical at the Brighton Centre was more than a concert; it was a cultural homecoming for a city that has long championed dance music’s soul. The event honoured the past while pushing boundaries, proving that these timeless tracks can still ignite a crowd when reimagined with classical finesse.

For those who danced through the 90s or discovered these anthems later, the night was a reminder of music’s power to unite and uplift. The penultimate track, a cover of Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ showcased the power of all five vocalists juxtaposed against the orchestral crescendo.

As the final notes of the Daft Punk cover ‘One More Time’ faded and the lasers dimmed, the Brighton Centre stood as one, glowing with nostalgia before heading off into the warm summer night.

