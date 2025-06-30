Brighton College is often lauded for its academic excellence and architectural presence in Kemp Town. Its gothic revival buildings line Eastern Road and its RIBA award-winning structures are visible symbols of its influence.

But beyond the prestige lies a growing tension: long-standing residents feel increasingly overwhelmed and, rightly, undervalued.

The latest planning proposal is a tipping point. The college intends to build a new teaching block at its St Mary’s Hall site and convert its existing prep school in Walpole Road into a boarding complex for up to 150 students and associated staff.

While framed as strategic expansion, local residents perceive it as overreach, an enterprise dumping more people, cars and noise into their streets. An expansion with sharp edges.

The college claims this will reduce day-pupil traffic by increasing boarding numbers. But it ignores a crucial fact that more boarders still mean more staff, coaches, deliveries, weekend activity and, ultimately, noise and congestion.

Kemp Town’s narrow streets are already choking under traffic from drop-offs, coach parking and double-parking.

Worse, the process has undermined community trust, with concerns regarding the legitimacy of many supportive comments to the planning application.

Previous attempts to convert adjacent houses in Walpole Road into boarding space have already met resistance and, ultimately, rejection.

The Planning Inspector emphasised heritage concerns, the threat to historic fabric and inappropriate intensification in a delicate conservation area. The new plan, while shifting locations, carries the same risks. Nothing has changed.

Kemp Town is listed for its Regency architecture and harmonious scale. Replacing modest buildings with new four-storey teaching blocks and a large boarding facility is not sensitive infill, it is urban sprawl by opulence.

I have spoken with many residents and they feel unheard. Consultation events have been described as disconnected exhibitions, not genuine dialogue.

Local residents groups like the Kemptown United group, Wild Kemptown and local councillors have raised consistent concerns, only to feel dismissed. This is a community feeling invisible.

Such frustration transcends politics. It’s about a community facing displacement, psychological and practical, where once vibrant residential streets feel colonised by a corporate school.

If Brighton College genuinely cares about being part of Kemp Town, it needs to show it, not just say it. Its website touts “Make a Difference Day”, beach‑cleaning and community engagement. But public benefit projects aren’t a substitute for respectful urban planning.

The college could have rebuilt trust before any expansion by funding and implementing real coach drop‑off zones, pedestrian-friendly crossings and resident parking protections.

It could have engaged local residents, not just showcased plans by hosting workshops that influence the outcome, not just observe it.

It could have ensured that any buildings respected the scale, style and heritage of Kemp Town rather than overwhelm it.

There is a path forward. Brighton College can be an asset to Kemp Town, a centre of academic excellence that contributes economically, culturally and civically.

Or it can continue on a path of expansion that cheapens trust and bulldozes community bonds.

Its current planning push, steeped in procedural opacity, heritage risk and the threat of urban overkill, is a step too far.

If it insists on building, it must rebuild the bridge first, with genuine transparency, respect and shared vision. Otherwise, Kemp Town will remember this moment as the one when the college stopped being a neighbour and started being a takeover.

Councillor Gary Wilkinson represents Kemptown ward on Brighton and Hove City Council.