A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing earlier today (Wednesday 2 July) and another man was arrested.

The incident happened this morning in the Percival Terrace area of Marine Parade, in Kemp Town.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man with a knife in Marine Parade, Brighton, shortly before 9.30am on 2 July.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man from Upper Norwood, London, was arrested and taken into police custody, where he remains.

“We are aware of a report of a stabbing nearby, and a 37-year-old man, from Brighton, was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

“The incident is being treated as linked.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 456 of 02/07.”