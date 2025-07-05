A councillor wants backing in her call to extend Woodingdean Primary School’s consultation period as it looks to join an academy trust.

Labour councillor Jacqui Simon, who represents Woodingdean on Brighton and Hove City Council, has prepared a motion to be debated by councillors on Thursday (10 July).

She wants council officials to listen to governors’ feedback and find a package of support to encourage them to stay within the council’s “family of schools”.

Woodingdean Primary School started its public consultation on Monday 9 June in a governor’s letter announcing plans to join the Eko Trust which currently runs 10 schools, including two in Brighton and Hove.

The consultation was due to end today (Friday 4 July) after a series of public meetings held by the school and the council.

Her motion asks members to note that there is “significant concern” about the principle of council -maintained schools becoming academies from staff, parents, carers and the wider community.

Councillors are also asked to note that Eko Trust is in the process of merging with another multi-academy trust, the Compass Partnership of Schools, which runs 15 primary schools.

Councillor Simon’s motion asks

the leader of the council to write to the co-chair of governors to seek to extend the consultation until autumn, supporting parents’ wishes

officials to consider how best to ensure that Woodingdean school governors are fully aware and briefed on the school improvement work undertaken in recent years and the totality of the council’s offer to schools prior to the next full governing board meeting where feedback from the consultation is to be discussed

officials and cabinet members to listen and respond to feedback from the school and to consider whether bespoke packages of support are available and committing to always innovate and evolve the council’s offer

officials to consider how they can seek out schools considering academisation and present a robust case to them for remaining as a council maintained school

She noted the Labour administration’s position which she said was explicitly to oppose new proposals for schools to become academies on principle.

When the school announced its plans, Councillor Simon said: “We have two fantastic schools in Woodingdean and energies would be better spent sharing and developing expertise together rather than engaging in competition over enrolling the community’s children.”

The school, in Warren Road, has been rated good by the education watchdog Ofsted since 2012, with an outstanding early years section. The whole school was rated outstanding in 2006.

Woodingdean Primary is one of fewer than half of state schools in Brighton and Hove which is not operating in the red, according to figures released to the Schools Forum last month.

In the consultation document, the governors said that joining the trust would give the school a better chance of achieving an “outstanding” Ofsted rating, improve teacher recruitment and retention and help with budgeting because per-pupil funding had not kept up with costs.

The consultation document said: “We have given the first two options a great deal of consideration, including receiving a presentation from the LA (local authority) setting out how they could support the school.

“However, we concluded that remaining as an LA school, whether standalone or federated, would not enable the school to effectively address the three key considerations.

The council proposed reducing the school’s published admission number (PAN) from 60 to 45 in 2022 and last year as the number of children living in Brighton and Hove continues to fall.

But after overwhelming local opposition, the council decided against reducing the school’s intake although, this year, on national offer day, the figure for this coming September was 35 pupils.