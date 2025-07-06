A man suffered serious injuries in a brawl between two groups in Western Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 5 July).

Today, Sussex Police issued a public appeal for witnesses, information and phone or dashcam footage.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Brighton city centre in which a man suffered serious injuries.

“Officers were called to Western Road at around 2.30am on Saturday (5 July) to reports of a fight between two groups of men.

“The altercation is understood to have started outside Buddha Nail Studio, in Western Road, before continuing westbound opposite McDonald’s.

“One group fled the scene towards Churchill Square.

“The victim – a man in his thirties – was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

Detective Inspector Ed Neve said: “This was a serious assault that has left a man with significant injuries.

“We know there were a number of people involved and multiple witnesses in such a central location, so we are asking anyone with information or relevant video footage to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Axle.”