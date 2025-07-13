A man has been jailed for holding up two bookies in Brighton and Hove.

Brandon Wells, 34, formerly of Tenantry Road, Brighton, stole about £900 from Paddy Power, in George Street, Hove.

The next day he held up William Hill, in Queen’s Road, Brighton, and made off with more than £300.

At Brighton Crown Court, Recorder Alexander Dos Santos jailed Wells, who has form, for three years.

Sussex Police said today (Sunday 13 July): “Following two betting shop robberies in Brighton and Hove, a man has been jailed.

“Brandon Wells, 34, of no fixed address, entered a betting shop in George Street, Hove, on the evening of Sunday 18 May.

“He took a seat and waited for the shop to empty before running towards the counter at around 6.30pm and jumping on to it.

“He demanded money from the staff member on duty, threatening violence if they did not comply, before managing to escape with some of the takings.

“The following evening, at a similar time, Wells entered another betting shop in Queen’s Road, Brighton.

“Again, he waited for the premises to be empty and then approached a staff member from behind, grabbed her by the collar and demanded money.

“He then pushed her through the shop while continuing to issue threats before stealing some of the takings and fleeing.

“Wells was arrested on Tuesday 20 May in a betting shop in Dyke Road, Hove, wearing clothing that matched CCTV footage from the Queen’s Road incident.

“Officers took him into custody where he admitted committing the offences during interview and charges were authorised that evening.

“Wells appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day and he was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing.

“On Thursday 26 June at Brighton Crown Court, Wells pleaded guilty to both charges and he was sentenced the same day to three years behind bars.

“Thanks to the swift response by our officers and the valuable assistance of local businesses, we were able to quickly identify and arrest Wells in connection with the two betting shop robberies.

“Both crimes took place in busy areas of the city. The victims were just trying to do their jobs and, understandably, were left extremely shaken.

“In each case, Wells used intimidation and violence to get what he wanted, and his actions were both frightening and unacceptable.

“The CCTV footage spoke for itself and Wells has now been sentenced to three years in prison.”