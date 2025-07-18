The main seafront road was closed both ways earlier after a man started throwing belongings including furniture from a flat.

Sussex Police said that the A259 Marine Parade, in Kemp Town, had since reopened after the man was arrested.

Fire engines, ambulances and police cars and vans were sent to the scene as police closed the stretch of road between the Bristol pub, in Paston Place, and Eaton Place.

The disturbance started shortly before 11am and items appeared to have been thrown from a five-storey building close to the corner of Eastern Terrace.

The road had reopened by 1pm.

A short while before, Sussex Police said: “We are currently responding to a report of a man causing a disturbance in Marine Parade, Brighton.

“This has included objects being thrown from a flat.

“A section of the A259 has been temporarily closed in both directions to ensure the safety of the public, emergency service responders and the man.

“He has been arrested in connection with the incident and is receiving medical treatment.

“The road will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.”