Following a sell-out season in Brighton Festival, Queer Heritage South are kicking off Brighton Pride Week with some fascinating insights into an important part of our city centre.

Community heritage and archival project Queer Heritage South, alongside leading UK producer of queer-led intersectional performance, Marlborough Productions, will present iconic drag legends Alfie Ordinary, Alex Fincher and Billie Gold leading a fabulous, historic and revealing walking tour in the heart of Brighton during Brighton Pride Week.

Revealing St James Street returns to breathe life into the queer stories steeped in the very bricks of the venues and businesses that form the beating heart of queer Brighton & Hove. Weaving in the voices of the city’s residents, venue owners, punters and performers through headphone audio, it’s a silent disco for outrageous stories of iconic queer club nights, historic queer spaces and out and loud pride in Brighton’s queer identity.

Drag prince Alfie Ordinary, drag cabaret icon Billie Gold and musician and mesmerising drag performer Alex Fincher have dug deep into the history of the city to find the juiciest gossip, honour the past and memorialise the present, with vibrant, bespoke archival material collected for the tour, which will then join the archives at Queer Heritage South.

QHS celebrates the rich cultural life of the LGBTQIA+ community in Brighton & Hove and the South, building an archive of queer culture and history that will long be preserved.

Looks like a great way to view our city as it gets itself ready to host one of our most important events of the year.

The walks take place on:

Monday 28th July – 6.30 pm – tickets are available here.

Tuesday 29th July – 6.30 pm – tickets are available here.