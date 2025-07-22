A Brighton pub is to close this week, giving staff just three days’ notice, it was announced today (Tuesday 22 July).

BrewDog is to shut its pub in Grand Parade, Brighton, on the corner of Kingswood Street, almost 10 years after it opened in August 2015.

The Scottish company is closing 10 bars in the next few days, at the cost of about 100 jobs. The closures include the chain’s first ever pub in Aberdeen.

BrewDog chief executive James Taylor said: “It has simply not been possible to find a formula to make these bars viable due to their size, location and other limiting factors.”

All 10 bars are due to close on Saturday (26 July) – before a 14-day staff consultation ends – with the move said to be part of a fresh strategy for BrewDog’s hospitality division.

Mr Taylor said that the business was still looking to grow its bar business, with plans for more larger bars in “destination” locations and to open smaller community bars.

The company said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint.

“This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus for long-term and profitable growth.”

The company said that this accounted for “ongoing industry challenges, including rising costs, increased regulation and economic pressures”.

And it added: “We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network.

“For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition.”

The premises was previously known as the Blind Tiger, an independent live music venue. It opened in 2010 and closed in 2014 after a noise abatement notice was issued.

In the 1990s, the venue was known as Hector’s House, and for many years before that it was the Norfolk.