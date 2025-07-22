A Brighton pub is to close this week, giving staff just three days’ notice, it was announced today (Tuesday 22 July).
BrewDog is to shut its pub in Grand Parade, Brighton, on the corner of Kingswood Street, almost 10 years after it opened in August 2015.
The Scottish company is closing 10 bars in the next few days, at the cost of about 100 jobs. The closures include the chain’s first ever pub in Aberdeen.
BrewDog chief executive James Taylor said: “It has simply not been possible to find a formula to make these bars viable due to their size, location and other limiting factors.”
All 10 bars are due to close on Saturday (26 July) – before a 14-day staff consultation ends – with the move said to be part of a fresh strategy for BrewDog’s hospitality division.
Mr Taylor said that the business was still looking to grow its bar business, with plans for more larger bars in “destination” locations and to open smaller community bars.
The company said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint.
“This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus for long-term and profitable growth.”
The company said that this accounted for “ongoing industry challenges, including rising costs, increased regulation and economic pressures”.
And it added: “We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network.
“For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition.”
The premises was previously known as the Blind Tiger, an independent live music venue. It opened in 2010 and closed in 2014 after a noise abatement notice was issued.
In the 1990s, the venue was known as Hector’s House, and for many years before that it was the Norfolk.
Should have waited to after Pride weekend when it would have been full all weekend.
I was a great fan of ‘Hector’s House’ back in the day. But the fact this current version of a once-busy pub is now closing should send alarm bells across the city.
This won’t be the last pub or local boozer to close in the next year.
We might ask why this – and so many other pubs – are struggling? And the answer is on both sides of the business equation.
The increasing costs are:
1) Catering staff are scarce since Brexit, and pub and restaurant working hours are still not the choice for all, given the late nights, plus you’d only get minimum wage.
2) The pubs also have to pay higher refrigeration costs – because energy prices have gone up so much.
3) There’s also the recent increase in national insurance contributions.
4) The paper value of a pub is often worth more as a building plot, than as a pub.
The other side of the deal is they need customers – and no pub is busy right now, because most people are skint, facing mortgage increases or else spiralling rent and other domestic costs.
Plus the typical Brighton pub, now charging £6.50 for a pint, makes any visit unaffordable for anything other than a Saturday night treat.
There’s another city centre pub closeby, which is also up for sale. I’ve been going there for over 30 years and I do want to support the place, but recently we stopped going when they wanted £30+ for a very basic bottle of house wine.
It would be interesting to compare pub running costs now, and typical disposable income, with similar figures from the last Brighton pub boom which was back in the Webb-Kirby days.