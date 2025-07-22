Neighbours have objected to a drinks licence application by a new pizza shop in a Brighton arcade.

Pommy’s Pizza, at 12 Imperial Arcade, in Western Road, Brighton, has applied to sell alcohol to customers at its premises from noon to 11pm.

The business is in the former Forfars shop, later re-branded Fresh.

In the application by Toblari Group Ltd, owned by Stefano Vittori, 36, and Riccardo Charsoni, 31, the business is described as a pizza shop, selling freshly made New York-style pizza by the slice or whole.

Pommy’s has space for five tables seating ten people inside and four tables outside for eight people.

The application said: “We intend to apply for an alcohol licence solely to offer a small selection of local and premium beers to complement our food offering.

“Alcohol will only be sold for consumption on the premises and there will be no dedicated area for off-sales consumption.

“The sale of alcohol is intended to enhance the customer dining experience and will be ancillary to the primary food business.”

Two neighbours objected so a panel of three members of Brighton and Hove City Council will be asked to decide the application at a hearing on Friday (25 July).

One anonymous objector said that they had lived in a flat above the arcade for 25 years and had enjoyed “peaceful evenings” when the site was locked.

The objector, whose whose details were redacted by the council, said: “I am already concerned about the change of use of the retail units occupying the other side of the arcade to food, apparently now permitted to open until late evening.

“However, I am particularly concerned about the application for a licence to sell alcohol by Pommy’s Pizza, at 12 Imperial Arcade.

“This is an established residential building with access through the shopping arcade.

“The addition of alcohol sales is a step too far, with added noise and behaviour issues. No doubt tables in the arcade and music playing.”

The other anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “There are residential properties upstairs and have been for decades.

“There will be extra noise created and disturbance. Alcohol has not been sold here before.”

Nether the council nor Sussex Police objected to the application. Council licensing policy currently permits licensed restaurants serving alcohol with food to operate up until midnight.

Sussex Police agreed draft conditions with the business which were published ahead of the hearing.

They include limiting alcohol sales to customers seated at tables eating a meal and served by waiting staff.

The licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Friday (25 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.