Police investigating an arson attack on a Tesco superstore, in Hove, have published still pictures of the suspect.

They made an appeal for the public’s help tracing the man who was filmed just as fire started.

Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 25 July): “Police investigating a report of arson in a supermarket foyer have released images of a man they wish to speak with.

“Emergency services were called after a fire was reported at Tesco, in Church Road, Hove, at about 4.20am on Thursday 24 July.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Detectives are investigating and have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with.

“He is described as having dark hair and wearing a white shirt or light jumper with black writing, blue jeans and white trainers.

“Anyone who recognises the man or witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV doorbell or dashcam footage in the area is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quote serial 197 of 24/07.”