Detectives seized drugs with an estimated value of more than £140,000 just days before a huge number of people are due to arrive in Brighton for the annual Pride parade and party.

They arrested a 56-year-old man, Jack Pierce, of Clyde Road, Brighton, who also had an address in Chapel Terrace, Kemp Town.

As well as the drugs, they seized two stun guns at a property in Clyde Road and more than £6,700 in cash.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested and charged with drug offences after police carried out a warrant and seized crystal meth worth about £140,000 in Brighton.

“Jack Pierce was arrested following the discovery of methamphetamine (crystal meth), cocaine, ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, herbal cannabis and prescription medication.

“A quantity of cash and two taser devices were also seized at the address, in Clyde Road, on Tuesday (29 July).

“Pierce, 56, of Clyde Road, Brighton, has been charged with nine offences including possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, acquiring criminal property (cash) and possession of two weapons for electrical discharge.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 July and was released on court bail to next appear on Wednesday 27 August at court.”

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “Disrupting drug supplies into the city and keeping our communities safe is a round-the-clock job, carried out every day of the year.

“This warrant has led to a significant amount of harmful substances and a quantity of cash and weapons being taken off the streets ahead of the Pride event happening in the city this weekend.”