A new cycle lane on the A23 from Preston Circus to north of Preston Park has been completed ahead of schedule.

Work started on tweaking the road layout between Argyle Road and Preston Drove in May last year, and was finished last month.

As well as the separated cycle lane, new floating bus stops and pedestrian crossings have been installed.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport said: “I’m so pleased to see this work finished, and ahead of schedule.

“The changes have made it easier for people to cycle and walk through this busy part of the city while better junctions and wider pavements have made it safer for all road users, including bus passengers.

“Floating bus stops are common across the country but relatively new to most parts of Brighton and Hove so it’s important cyclists, pedestrians and bus passengers make themselves aware of the new layout, crossings and road markings.

“We want everyone to enjoy the new spaces and improvements safely.”

The work was funded by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund, developer contributions and the council’s Local Transport Plan budget.

Contractors Edburtons donated manpower, machinery, aggregate and fencing for the pétanque court in Preston Park.

More cycle racks have been installed at the Standford Avenue junction and Rockery Gardens.

The north entrance to Preston Park has been resurfaced and a new tree pit has been put on the park side of the A23 ready for a new tree in the autumn.