Brighton and Hove Albion’s bid for three-storey 43-space car park built into an earth bank has been unanimously approved by councillors.

As Community Stadium Limited, the club secured planning permission on Wednesday 6 August to install the car park in the “west bund” with spaces for employees and directors at the stadium site in Falmer.

The proposed structure, approved by ten councillors on Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee will include a footbridge link to the stadium’s west stand, and include a stairway and lift to allow access to the footbridge.

The application comes as more than 400 car parking spaces were lost on the Bennett’s field site after an application to Lewes District Council to build two, six-storey blocks with a two-storey link block to house 555 students was approved on appeal.

Labour councillor Tobias Sheard, who represents Coldean and Stanmer ward which includes the stadium, said: “I do think this is very nicely designed, it’s ingenious using the natural slope of the land to create the multi-storey car park.

“I also think it’s a really good idea to encourage on-site parking for staff.”

Fellow Labour councillor Joy Robinson liked the layout against the hill and the six replacement trees.

She said: “It’s a shame there’s only 43 spaces. I would have liked to have seen more disabled parking there really for football goers.

“Access to the ground stadium would be great for a wheelchair.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said the plans were a sensible idea given the loss of spaces at Bennett’s field.

Councillor Theobald said: “The South Downs National Park seem to be okay with it, they were worried about the lighting but have appears to have been resolved.

“It’s an improvement, a good design and a good facility for the stadium.”