People keen to have their say on local government reorganisation or find out more about current proposals can quiz council staff directly at a series of drop-in sessions.

The government has asked councils in Sussex for suggestions on how local government should be organised as part of plans to scrap two-tier councils in favour of unitary authorities which provide all local services under one roof.

Unlike other councils in Sussex, Brighton and Hove City Council is already a unitary authority. However, as part of the government’s proposals, it will need to serve a larger population than it currently does.

As a result, the council is now exploring 4 proposals for adjusting its boundaries – each of which would take the population from around 280,000 to above 300,000.

Residents have been asked to complete an online survey, with more than 600 people having already shared feedback on the four suggestions.

More than 100 people also attended a public meeting in Saltdean last week, where Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, outlined the case for local government reorganisation and answered questions on each of the options for adjusting the council’s boundaries.

She was joined by Councillor John Hewitt, Cabinet adviser for devolution and local government reorganisation and Jess Gibbons, chief executive of Brighton & Hove City Council, who chaired the meeting.

The council is keen to hear from as many residents as possible so that the eventual proposal sent to government reflects local sentiment.

The survey closes on Monday 25 August, but to ensure residents have an opportunity to find out more and ask any questions they may have before the deadline, the council has organised a series of drop-in sessions.

Monday 11 August at Saltdean Lido between 12.30pm and 2pm

Wednesday 13 August at Rottingdean Library between 3.30pm and 5pm

Thursday 14 August at Woodingdean Library between 11am and 12.30pm

Tuesday 19 August at Saltdean Lido between 4.30pm and 6pm

These will be informal drop-in sessions rather than a public meeting, but council staff will be on hand to talk residents through the different options.

The government has been clear councils cannot host events in areas outside of their existing footprint, so instead the council has intentionally scheduled the drop-in events close to the city’s eastern boundary to make them easier for people impacted on the proposals but living outside the city to attend.

People can also complete paper versions of the survey if they not in a position to complete the online version.

Councillor Sankey said: “Our aim is to create a fairer, more balanced structure across Sussex, where each council has the population, resources and voice to deliver services effectively and best represent the communities that use them.

“We know some people will have a lot of questions or want to hear more about our proposals and the process being led by government, which is why we’ve organised these drop-in sessions.

“The feedback we receive will help shape the final proposal we put to government and help guarantee it will be a proposal which protects services, strengthens accountability and works for the long term.”