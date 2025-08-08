A kebab and pizza shop’s plans to open until 4am could worsen crime levels in what is already a hotspot, police say.

Flames in Preston Road, Brighton, is currently open until 1.30am daily, and owner Ebadullah Abid wants to stay open until 4am to sell food, not alcohol.

Sussex Police licensing officer Hannah Staplehurst said the force opposes the application because it is in an area where the council has placed restrictions on new late-night licences food licences due to high crime figures.

In the last year, within a quarter of a mile of the business between Preston Park and the Level, there were 2,074 recorded incidents which required a police response.

Of these, 630 were recorded crimes, 217 were violence against the person, 155 thefts and 54 public order incidents.

At the weekend almost half of all crime is violence against the person, Ms Staplehurst told the panel of three councillors – John Hewitt, David McGregor and Sam Parrott – on Friday 1 August.

This provides evidence of the real risk of potential crime and disorder, particularly against persons in this area which peaks between midnight and 1am across the weekend.

Ms Staplehurst said as Preston Road is saturated with late-night businesses and extending hours would potentially have a negative effect on the area.

Flames owner Ebdullah Abid contacted the force ahead of making the application to extend the business closing time from 1.30am to 4am.

Mr Abid was advised that Sussex Police would oppose the application as Preston Road is a main route out of the city centre, and there is high demand for police resources until the early hours.

He was advised to install closed-circuit television (CCTV), use SIA registered door staff adrwe 1am and ensure staff are trained to use the CCTV.

Ms Staplehurst was concerned Mr Abid would be in a dual role working behind the counter as he is an SIA registered security guard.

Mr Abid said one of the neighbouring businesses is open until 5am and another operates late into the night.

He said: “We have good security, CCTV. If we open late at night it’s good for people and good for my business as well.

“There’s a mini market next door. We’re not selling alcohol, we’re a takeaway.”

He told the panel he was not aware of crime issues in the area.

Councillor Parrott asked if Mr Abid would consider just doing deliveries, but he explained he wanted to offer takeaways, too.

The panel retired to make its decision which is due to be made public within five working days.