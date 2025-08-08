Coldean Primary School is reducing the number of reception children it is able to take this September due to falling numbers.

The school, which has a good Ofsted rating, offered places to just 25 children this year, but as its published admissions number (PAN) was 60, it could have found itself admitting just over 30 with late applications.

This would have meant it would have to provide two classes, with two teachers – but only funding for just over half of them.

Brighton and Hove City Council applied to the schools’ adjudicator to reduce the admissions for the 2025/26 school year after consulting with the school’s governing body.

Governors agreed to the reduction for September raising concerns about the impact on the school’s budget, as funding is based on pupil numbers.

However, the change is only being made for one academic year.

In its application, the council said: “The risk to the school of admitting more than 30 pupils will exacerbate the financial pressure the school is under.

“It already had a deficit budget position agreed with the Local Authority for 2024/25 financial year.

“It remains in a deficit budget position in 2025/26 and this places greater pressure on the school’s management and performance.

“The school needs to ensure it is able to be cost-effective in its delivery of education, and their current budget plan assumes that the number of pupils does not exceed 30 pupils being admitted in the academic year 2025/26.”

A recent report on schools’ deficits said Coldean Primary underspent its budget by £8,243 in 2024/25, reducing its cumulative overspend to £28,298 from £36,541 the previous year.

Adjudicator Dr Robert Cawley noted that without any change across the city’s north planning area for schools, which includes Coldean, Moulsecoomb, Bevendean and Coombe Road Primary Schools, 35 per cent of the 180 available spaces in reception classes – 63 – would remain empty.

Reducing admissions at Coldean would result in 33 surplus places across the north area, or 18.3 per cent.

Dr Cawley said: “It is clear from the data that if I do not agree to a reduction to the PAN in year, the school would be obliged to admit children until the PAN of 60 is reached and would therefore need to run two year classes, which would be economically unviable.

“This is because it would require the substantial cost of another teacher, potentially another teaching assistant and other costs associated with running two classrooms as opposed to one.

“Additionally, the school would have the difficulty of having to try to recruit a qualified teacher mid-year.”

Dr Cawley noted the school is already using mixed-age classes for years three and four, which have 45 and 46 pupils respectively. Information provided by the school shows none of its year groups has 60 pupils,

Coldean was one of seven schools slated to have its September 2023 admissions reduced from 60 to 45 – plans which were dropped following outcry from parents across the city.

Since 2019, Brighton and Hove City Council has looked to reduce admissions at primary and infant schools due to falling numbers and a low birth rate in the city.