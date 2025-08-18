A developer being taken to court by the council for failing to replace green tiles he ripped off a Brighton pub has opted for a jury trial.

Charlie Southall, 46, today officially entered a not guilty plea to the charge of breaching an enforcement notice requiring he replace the Montreal Arms’ distinctive tiles.

The notice was first issued in April 2022, weeks after Southall bought the Albion Street pub in February, and then ripped the tiles off in March.

Southall, who gave his address as Gloucester Road, Brighton, represented himself at today’s brief hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Brighton and Hove City Council, which is prosecuting, was represented by barrister Edward-Arash Abedian from Landmark Chambers.

The case was committed to Lewes Crown Court, where Southall is now scheduled to appear on 15 September. He was released on unconditional bail.