A jewellery shop in The Lanes is set to become a pub or wine bar if plans to convert it are approved.

An application to change the use of 8 Union Street has been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The site is next to The Font, and a stone’s throw from The Bath Arms.

Businessman Mehmet Sever, the director of LDJ Jewellery, is the applicant.

The application, written by Arch Planning, says: “A significant number of pubs have been lost to other uses in Brighton and Hove in recent years, and others have been subject to high profile local campaigns when threatened with alternative development proposals.

“It can be difficult to provide for new public houses due to a lack of suitable sites and concerns regarding amenity where the use is not established, particularly in residential areas of the city.

“The proposed use a public house has the potential to result in a significant increase in noise and disturbance for nearby neighbours due to the nature of activity carried out with customers coming, going, drinking and socialising on site.

“This is likely to be significantly more intensive a use than the previous use as a jewellery shop, the flat directly above the premises.

“The proposed opening hours are Monday to Thursday 9am to 11pm, Friday-Saturday 9am to midnight and Sundays midday to midnight.

“It is considered that these opening hours are acceptable (for public customers) given that they are relatively the same as the adjoining The Font public house with opening times of Monday to Wednesday 9am to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday 9am to midnight, and Sundays midday to midnight.

It is considered that measures to mitigate the impact of the use on immediate neighbours would also be necessary, including a noise management plan, improved soundproofing of the ceiling and limits on the volume of music played on site.

“The above can also be conditioned following planning approval.”