The Rebellion Festival is the biggest punk rock music festival in the UK. It is spread across four days and it attracts the largest bands and new emerging talent on the scene. It is annually held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, where it has been running continuously in one form or another since 1996. The iconic Rebellion Festival attracts people from literally all around the globe. The venue has many sizable rooms including the Empress Ballroom, Club Casbah, Opera House, Arena, Pavilion (including After Dark & RIS (‘Rebellion Introducing Stage’), as well as the Mazzei Cafe for DJ’s. Upstairs there was also the Almost Acoustic, and the Literary Stage and The Old Vic. This is article four of four and concentrates on the happenings on Day Four. The reviews for Day One can be found HERE, the reviews for Day Two can be found HERE and the reviews for Day Three can be found HERE.

There’s also the added excitement in town with the Blackpool Airshow for the second day running. Once again, we managed to grab a few aircraft photos in between the punk rock action!

So without further ado, let’s get down to business and check out the bands…

DAY FOUR – SUNDAY 10th AUGUST

THE GUILLOTINES – Club Casbah (14:30pm – 15:00pm)

The Guillotines are a five piece from Glasgow and it shows. Their very shouty vocals and between song announcements are aurally impenetrable, but that has more to do with the hideously echoey acoustics in Club Casbah rather than their accents. A pity, because their lyrics are really worth hearing. For example, their song “New Wild West” from their new album “Parcel of Rogues” is all about the lawlessness of social media. Davie Snakes’ trumpet and trombone adds a nice flavour to the music. One would perhaps expect more of a ska influence perhaps. There are slight hints of ska, it has to be said. They expend ludicrous amounts of energy during their half hour set, possibly enough to power a small town. Before this festival I was completely unaware of The Guillotines’ existence. I know now though, and I shall be looking out for them. Hopefully they’ll travel south of the border again soon, and play in a venue with better acoustics!

(Mark Kelly)

COWZ – RIS In Pavilion (15:00pm – 15:30pm)

So, I have made it to Sunday, but my right ankle is somewhat swollen, and I’m exhausted but the show must go on as it’s not all about me. Today is the Loud Women takeover of the Rebellion Introducing Stage for a full day of feminist punk, riot grrrl, grunge, and genre-busting brilliance from the most vital female and non-binary-powered bands around. The first full set that I see on this stage isn’t until 3pm and it’s Hove’s very own Cows with a Z, so COWZ it is. Tasha Nicholl and Saga Wahlström hit the stage armed with a laptop with their self-recorded backing tracks on, but fear not you old stuck in the mud punks there is drummer James in tow to add that physical musical presence to the show. Loud Women love to push the boundaries to the punk community, and even though this is not punk as we know it, though Tasha was brought up with a punk background and Saga a metal one, some of the lyrics are punk influenced as is the attitude. Given their influences you might expect some hardcore punk, but somehow end up with a musical fusion of dance music and bubble gum pop. Tasha introduces my favourite song from the set ‘Most Fun I’ve Had in Ages’ as being about killing an ex-husband even though she hasn’t had one. I gather from this that you wouldn’t want to be unfaithful with COWZ! I really wasn’t expecting to hear a band like COWZ at Rebellion, but nowadays I’m never surprised by the wonders of live music and the joy it brings to people. I find myself drawn to their stage presence and unexpectedly tapping my foot with a smile upon my face and they get a really good reception from the punk audience.

(Andy Murphy)

PUBLIC SERPENTS – Club Casbah (15:20pm – 15:50pm)

On the surface Public Serpents are a skacore five piece from New Jersey USA. However, it’s only when they get to around halfway through their very accomplished half hour set that they tell us that they are actually a six piece, and that their singer wasn’t allowed to travel to the UK! Therefore the saxophonist and the drummer have had to learn the vocals to the set in the space of a couple of days! This makes an inarguably very good set even more remarkable! Sadly any subtleties in the music are once again trashed by the acoustics of Club Casbah, but to be honest, I suspect that Public Serpents don’t really trade in subtlety to any great extent. What they do trade in is ska punk with a side helping of rap. They work very hard to convince us to dance. One of the guitarists reckons that anyone who doesn’t dance is a cop, and executes a scissor kick to prove his point. ‘Nuff said. They close their set with a gloriously fast cover of Madness’ ‘One Step Beyond’. They’re definitely a band that I want to learn more about. Great fun, but with a serious message.

(Mark Kelly)

8 KALACAS – Empress Ballroom (16:30pm – 17:10pm)

There may be those who think that I can’t get enough skacore, and they’d be right! 8 Kalacas are a gloriously chaotic sounding seven piece from Orange County, California. I’d never heard ska with both Latin and metal influences before. Well, I have now!!! We learn early on that they don’t mince their words. One of their two (count ‘em) vocalists Jaime “Sr. Kalaca” Hernandez refers to Trump as “my f*cking President”. I don’t think he’s a fan. The other vocalist Getsemani Navarro has a more metallic approach to singing, whereas “Sr. Kalaca” has a more traditional approach. The majority of the lyrics, but not all, are in Spanish. The music is incredibly energetic. The playing of trumpeter Edgar “Choriz” Hernandez and trombonist Giovani Isais is brilliant, but at barely no point do they stop rushing around the stage! The band are very exciting to watch and great fun. They’re very tight too. You get the feeling that it could all easily descend into chaos, but it never does. Their musicianship is awesome and the changes in tempo are occasionally quite staggering. In a nutshell, this band could possibly be the most fun you can have with your clothes on. If you haven’t heard them, do so!

(Mark Kelly)

ANARCHISTWOOD – RIS In Pavilion (16:40pm – 17:10pm)

Anarchistwood are a true theatrical experience of a band from London, and today was miraculously their first performance at Rebellion festival. Fronted by the formidable Frank Cutter on vocals and trumpet, the band soon made the stage their own on the ‘Loud Women In The Pavilion’ stage today. In fact, you couldn’t miss them, as the whole band were dressed for a party not of this planet. Actually, I think we should all dress like this all of the time, as life would be a whole lot more interesting (I’ll let the photos do the talking). They began their performance with the ominous strains of ‘Drain’ and put the audience into a trance. Next up was ‘Rats On No Evil Star’ which had an outdoor festival vibe, with Mitch on bass joining in on backing vocal duties and prowling the stage like a psychedelic panther. ‘Staggerfactor’ was the final song, proving that Anarchistwood’s performance is an unforgettable acid trip of a journey, that we are more than happy to go on (even in the afternoon).

(Sonny Tyler)

THE TWISTETTES – RIS In Pavilion (17:30pm – 18:00pm)

I remain in the RIS to watch Anarchistwood who are being reviewed by a colleague as I don’t want to lose my space for the next band whom I’m very excited for after reading that there is a hint of The Cramps in their sound. Is it unfair to say that The Twistettes are my favourite band of today even though I haven’t even seen them play yet? Well maybe I am being slightly biased as they come from Scotland. They’ve been together as a band for almost 10 years, though being sisters Jo and Nicky D’arc have known each other for substantially longer, and played at the first Loud Women gig. There are some belters and ‘All I Want’ is one of those being a love song to the sesh though age and lengthy hangovers is making it less possible these days. Jo has the fuzztone bass down to a tee and Nicky is the heartbeat of their sound on drums. Any band that has a song called ‘Tory C*nts’ is top notch in my eyes and there is a reminder that not all are blue. Check out Bandcamp and you will see that there are 8 different mixes of this song! The set ending song ‘Is This It?’ taken from their first album ‘Jilt The Jive’ released in 2016, is a cracking end with Jo’s shouty vocals, distorted bass, and Nicky’s crashing drums. So, is this it? Is this all there is? Well it is for now, but I hope to see this band again in the future. We are invited to spend money at the merch stall afterwards so they can afford to get the train back to Scotland and after a performance like that they should have enough money to buy two tickets to return to Rebellion next year.

(Andy Murphy)

CHELSEA – Empress Ballroom (17:35pm – 18:20pm)

Chelsea are pretty much the only currently operational classic punk band that I haven’t seen before, so I must admit that I’m pretty excited about this one. Gene October still carries off his ‘English Iggy’ persona very convincingly. The band are tight and everybody onstage seems absolutely invested in the material right from the off. Indeed, all of the songs still sound socially and politically relevant. I’m not entirely sure whether that’s something to celebrate or not. Whilst none of the band look young per se, they don’t look old either. They’re all in that middle-aged but kind of ageless zone. Their performances are certainly sufficiently energetic to be credible. The Empress Ballroom is deservedly rammed too. Whilst Gene October is the only remaining member from the 1970s, most of the other members of the band (apart from drummer Steve Grainger) had their initial ‘innings’ in the band around 35 to 45 years ago. Gene’s cockerney accent sometimes seems a little exaggerated, but when it’s being used to announce the classic single ‘No-one’s Coming Outside’ who cares? Talking of classics, what could the set possibly finish with other than ‘Right To Work’? And yes, it’s still brilliant.

(Mark Kelly)

VOODOO RADIO – Arena (18:10 pm- 18:45pm)

The family theme continues as I make my way to the Arena to catch a band that I saw a snippet of last year at the RIS. Voodoo Radio is a father, Tony on guitar, and daughter, Paige on drums and vocals, combo from Barrow-in-Furness. Tony was inspired by hearing SLAVES (now Soft Play) and got Paige on board with busking in London back in 2018 and here they are now playing a very busy 1,200 capacity Arena stage. As it happens, they played Concorde 2 last night as part of ‘At The Edge Of The Sea’, The Wedding Present’s annual festival. Unfortunately for them their van broke down last night and they had no sleep, literally just making it to The Winter Gardens with minutes to spare. It was nice to hear Paige say that if there was ever a time that she loved her dad then it was now, before reverting to type and taking the mickey out of him at any given opportunity. Paige points out that they’re not husband and wife to which her 67-year-old dad quickly responds that it would be an easy mistake to make. He is then urged to hurry up before he dies a natural death. The routine is tried and tested and the fans in the Arena love it with plenty of opportunity for interaction. ‘Ice Cream Man’ is one such song where crowd involvement is all important with a “la, la, la” during the song. Tonight’s effort is deemed a whole lot better than Brighton’s though they think last night’s crowd probably didn’t have a clue as to what was going on. I can’t imagine for one minute singing songs about a threesome or a one-night stand with my daughter, but this duo somehow makes it work so well. It’s good to know that Cumbrian Punk’s not dead yet!

(Andy Murphy)

WENCH – Arena (18:20pm – 18:50pm)

There’s nothing wrong with nostalgia. Sometimes though, you really need to hear something new. Like, brand new. Something that challenges your beliefs and all that you hold to be true. That’s where Wench come in. They’re a three piece from Hull, and are a bit like HotWax’s slightly less polished Northern cousins with a sense of humour. The bassist Hebe Gebel has apparently just turned eighteen, yet all of her bass parts sound like they could conceivably be solos. She really is very good indeed. Drummer Kit Bligh is not only a kick-ass drummer, but is lead vocalist too. Guitarist Sev Speck plays like a demon but seems to mostly look at the floor. Kit’s between-song banter is very witty. Last song ‘Heavy Feather’ is an absolute banger. It’s a pity their set isn’t longer. They’re playing the Leeds and Reading Festivals. You know what to do.

(Mark Kelly)

GRADE 2 – Empress Ballroom (18:45pm – 19:30pm)

I’ve seen Grade 2 a couple of times previously, once supporting Maid Of Ace in Hastings in 2018 and then at Rebellion in 2022. I missed one Brighton gig in 2023 due to Storm Ciaran playing havoc with the trains, so this time I have waited three years and if my calculations are correct then I should next see them in 2027. Playing the 3,250 capacity Empress Ballroom tonight is a huge step up from when I first saw them with The Pig holding only 100 people. There doesn’t appear to be any sign of nerves even after a few technical difficulties during the first song, but Jack laughs it off and before you know it they are full steam ahead with a powerful set. It’s no surprise as this band have set the summer alight this year and are into double figures for festival appearances. It’s taken twelve years for this Isle of Wight trio to play the main stage at Rebellion, and they certainly grasp their opportunity. There appears to be even more confidence from bassist Sid Ryan than I remember previously, whilst the stage presence from guitarist Jack Chatfield has grown immensely as he regularly takes centre stage to play a solo or get the crowd clapping along. Jacob Hull may be hidden away at the back behind his drum set but you can never underestimate his powerhouse drumming which is fundamental to the band’s sound and energy. There is a new song ‘Hanging On To You’ which Sid dreamt is going to be their Freddie Mercury at Live Aid moment with the crowd joining in with the “woah” chant and luckily for him we are amenable to his request and his dream is fulfilled. A performance like this is probably worthy of a stadium gig though I would much rather see them come back to The Pig.

(Andy Murphy)

BEX – RIS In Pavilion (20:50pm – 21:20pm)

And so I return to The Loud Women Stage for one last time as I am flagging and with an early train to catch in the morning there is a sudden realisation that I can’t stand the pace, and this is my final hurrah of Rebellion 2025. There are big noises being made about the final act of the night with Bex being the only act playing Rebellion to have made it onto this year’s highly respected NME 100 Emerging Artists list. Having already appeared at The Great Escape and Download Festival earlier this year, she is growing accustomed to a fuss being made about her. With the anticipation building bassist Josh and drummer Connor are onstage on time but Bex keeps us waiting for a couple of minutes. Is this her showing some attitude or as rumoured she can’t find her jacket? I guess we’ll never know but the wait is worth it as she explodes onto the stage like a fireball and wakens me up from any thoughts I have of an early night. Bex exudes an infectious energy which you can’t help but get wrapped up in. Her laugh at the beginning and end of some songs has a slightly disturbing sound live but is highly effective, and when she asks “Why are you so quiet? Are you scared that I will bite you?” I may just feel a tiny bit intimidated. The show is a great way to end my festival and the appearance of Big Bex and big red balls being thrown into the crowd adds some frivolity to the proceedings, but doesn’t take away from the best song of the set for me that is her latest release ‘Politix’. If you like Nova Twins then I would recommend that you check out Bex. Afterwards there is even personalised upcycled merch for sale all designed by this multi-talented performer.

(Andy Murphy)

MILLIE MANDERS & THE SHUTUP – Club Casbah (21:35pm – 22:25pm)

I’ve seen Millie Manders and the Shutup two or three times before, and they’re one of those bands that seem to get incrementally better each time you see them. Millie herself is a great frontwoman and lyricist and is unafraid to talk about the things that she feels to be important, witness the Palestinian flags on the mic stands. The band has an immediate impact, and Millie gets the crowd to sing on ‘Rebound’ – only the second song! Georgina Boreham’s bass playing is particularly powerful. Instrumentally they’re a classic three piece. On ‘Right To Life’ the sax is on the backing track, which is a bit of a shame. However, I know that Millie is a fine sax player, and she’s probably played the sax part that we’re hearing. She’s a fine vocalist too. Her singing on ‘Halloween’ is positively operatic. I’m surprised that glasses on the bar aren’t breaking. Ah – maybe that’s why they’re plastic! As I said earlier, Millie is not shy about speaking her mind. She tells us how privileged we all are (and we are), and lists the countries where war is in progress. It’s not something that we should forget. This is before ‘Can I Get Off’. I know that some people think that politics should be kept out of music, but when things are as bad worldwide as they are at the moment, people in countries such as ours should be reminded how lucky we are, and how bad it is for other people. However, let’s not forget the music either. Millie Manders and the Shutup are an absolutely storming live band, albeit a storming live band with an important message or two.

(Mark Kelly)

THE WALL – Opera House (21:45pm – 22:35pm)

This band were played regularly by John Peel on his radio show back in the day, and even sold 10,000 copies of their ‘New Way’ single in the process. They’re originally from Sunderland, but they relocated to London and played with many of the Small Wonder Records bands of the time (from Crass to Cockney Rejects). Paul Cook and Steve Jones from The Sex Pistols even showed an interest in them, and produced their ‘Kiss The Mirror’ single. Funnily enough, this was to be the band’s first song of the night in the Opera House, and the gathered throng seemed more than up for it. Clad in black, the band tore through their back catalogue with gusto, and soon we were to be treated to ‘New Way’. ‘Suckers’ was up next, which is a statement about the society we live in, and one that sadly hasn’t really changed to this day. ‘Fight The Fright ‘ got a welcome airing too, and the packed room rewarded the band with hollers and cheers. There was even a guy from a popular soap opera on guitar (David Kennedy, or Dirk from ‘Hollyoaks’ for the uninitiated), to give the proceedings a surreal edge. The Wall also played a Beatles cover that they are known for (‘Day Tripper’), and rounded a brilliant set off with ‘Uniforms’ and the classic song, ‘Ghetto’. It was an absolute blast and I really hope I get to see them play again soon.

(Sonny Tyler)

THE HEADLINES – Arena (22:55pm – 23:45pm)

So, Rebellion Festival 2025 ends for me with possibly my discovery of the year. The Headlines from Malmo, Sweden, describe themselves as a punk rock band, but in reality (in my opinion anyway) this is heavy rock, and very good heavy rock too. Heavy rock may arguably be an outmoded term – but it works for me! They open with the title track of their most recent album ‘Homewrecker’ from last year, and really rather wonderful it is too. Both guitarists have Les Paul’s, and make the most of them. The crowd are already singing along on the second song ‘Spirits’, which is pretty impressive. ‘Punk Rock Radio’ is an instant anthem with the lead guitarist sharing vocals with Kerry Bomb, the singer. ‘Blood Brothers And Sisters’ is something of a call to arms. Kerry comes into the crowd to mosh, and leads a circular pit. She ends up in the middle. In seemingly no time it’s the last song of the set, ‘Warpaint / Authority’. Kerry is in the photo pit getting the crowd to sing “I hate authority”, something that they do quite gleefully, and with a snatch of the ‘Smoke On The Water’ riff and a brief bass solo, it’s all over! The Headlines are not so much a breath of fresh air, they give you more of a feeling of being grabbed by the throat and shaken! They’re a great way to end the festival anyway!!! Roll on next year!!!

(Mark Kelly)

It was a mighty fine Rebellion Festival this year and probably one of our favourites. It is really quite miraculous the amount of work that goes into it, by Daz, Jennie and the crew, and it totally is a punk rock family. Be sure to pencil in the dates 6th to 9th of August for 2026, as it will be the festival’s 30th Anniversary. The first tier of early bird tickets literally flew out over the weekend. Be sure to get yours, as it will be a sell out. Rebellion Fest…..Over and out…..Until next time. Purchase your 2026 tickets HERE.

Reports from the previous day’s performances at Rebellion Festival can be found below:

Thursday 7th August

Friday 8th August

Saturday 9th August

www.rebellionfestivals.com