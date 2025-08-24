Comprising four friends (Maisie, Mike, Jimmy and Dev) from the coastal town of Frankston, Victoria – The Belair Lip Bombs craft heartfelt and hook laden indie rock songs connected by the groups close bond and friendship.

Led by Maisie Everett (vocals, guitar), the group formed in 2017 and built an early following across Melbourne supporting local acts Ladyhawke, Spacey Jane, Slowly Slowly, Tired Lion, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, British India, and more.

In 2018, the group released their debut, self-titled EP – a collection of six tracks characterised by loud rock influences and 90’s grunge guitar sounds. In 2019, the group expanded their sound further on ‘Songs To Do Your Laundry To’, an EP that explored indie rock and pop sonics across its tight three track run.

Refining their sound throughout 2020, The Belair Lip Bombs followed the success of early standout tracks ‘Blah Blah Blah’ and ‘Golden Skin’ with the 2021 single ‘Out Of Here’ – an earnest and love-sick rock track that has cemented the groups knack for writing catchy, slick and honest pop songs.

Although cutting their teeth through a sonically varied and exciting beginning, the group made their most defining statement on 2023’s ‘Lush Life’ – a record spanning 10 tracks of evocative exploration; stories that run a gamut of longing, seeking new horizons and discovering new paths to satisfaction and self-fulfillment.

If debut albums are meant to serve as the gateway, a first impression, then The Belair Lip Bombs’ introductory effort paints a vibrant and emotive portrait of a band truly finding their sound.

“The album is titled ‘Lush Life’ – these words are referenced a few times throughout the album. Themes or motifs explored in the album often involve a longing for something that isn’t there, but maybe not quite knowing exactly what that something is. The term ‘Lush Life’ sort of describes a picture perfect world where everything is easy (but doesn’t actually exist).” Says Maisie.

Initially released on Cousin Will Records in Australia – ‘Lush Life’ was recently reissued through Jack White’s Third Man Records, culminating as both the first Australian release on the international label and the beginning of an exciting record deal between the band and label.

Since the release of ‘Lush Life’, the group have performed globally at Austin’s SXSW festival and The Great Escape in the UK. Locally, 2024 has seen The Belair Lip Bombs perform at Laneway Festival and Golden Plains, alongside national tours supporting Hockey Dad, Militarie Gun, Blondshell and more. The group have also embarked on a longlist of headline tours in Australia, New Zealand and the UK/EU – including sold out shows in London, Melbourne, Brisbane and more.

The Belair Lip Bombs forthcoming ‘Again’ album is set for release on 31st October and will feature the following tunes:

Side A:

‘Again And Again’

‘Don’t Let Them Tell You (It’s Fair)’

‘Another World’

‘Cinema’

‘Back Of My Hand’

Side B:

‘Hey You’

‘If You’ve Got The Time’

‘Smiling’

‘Burning Up’

‘Price Of A Man’

The album can be pre-ordered HERE.

In support of ‘Again’, The Belair Lip Bombs will be heading out on a 16-date European & UK tour this coming November. Six of these dates will be here in the UK and the first of these will be taking place at Volks in Brighton on 24th November. This concert is a joint venture between Love Thy Neighbour and JOY. promoters. Tickets for this gig are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Tickets for all of The Belair Lip Bomb shows can be found HERE.

