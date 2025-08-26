Warwickshire 258 (45.1 overs)

Sussex 277-9 (48 overs)

Sussex win by 21 runs (DLS method)

Sussex inflicted Metro Bank One Day Cup heartbreak on Warwickshire, causing qualification to slip through their fingers after a 21-run defeat using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

In a match reduced to 48 overs per side, Sussex totalled 277-9 with only Tom Clark (82 from 77 balls) building an innings beyond the cameo stage. Olly Hannon-Dalby’s three for 53 was well supported by the spinners who shared five wickets.

Warwickshire’s DLS target was adjusted to 280 from 48 overs but they were bowled out for 258 in 45.1 overs.

Ed Barnard struck 82 (75) and Alex Davies 74 (90) but Archie Lenham took his maiden List A five-for – five for 48 – as the middle and lower order imploded.

That left Warwickshire’s players clinging to the hope of Middlesex losing to Lancashire – but half an hour later those hopes were extinguished as Middlesex snuck home by one wicket at Old Trafford.

Sussex chose to bat and soon lost Henry Rogers, caught by a diving Hamza Shaikh at extra cover off Hannon-Dalby, but Clark sped to a 45-ball half-century.

After a short rain break, Danial Ibrahim tickled a potential leg side wide from Rob Yates to wicketkeeper Kai Smith.

The fluent Clark was 18 short of emulating his championship century at Edgbaston in April when he lifted Tazeem Ali to deep mid-wicket.

Batters throughout the tournament have learnt that you attack the young leg-spinner at your peril – Tom Alsop joined the list when his top-edged slog landed in the hands of mid on.

John Simpson fell lbw, sweeping at Jake Lintott, and as the innings stalled against the spinners, it needed late impetus.

Danny Lamb provided some with a run-a-ball 42 before reverse-sweeping Lintott to deep point. Bertie Foreman (30, 33) lifted the total over 250 but, on a good batting pitch, Sussex appeared around 27 under par.

Warwickshire quickly lost Yates, who sliced a wide Sean Hunt half-volley to point. Zen Malik assured a brisk start with 27 from 25 balls but then hoisted Clark to long leg.

Barnard and Davies shifted the game their side’s way with a stand of 107 in 99 balls. Barnard was imperious, deploying sparkling footwork to the spinners, but his departure, caught at extra cover off Troy Henry, triggered a collapse.

Although out of the qualification picture, Sussex back fought back with great heart. Foreman ousted Shaikh, who reverse-swept to short third, and Lenham removed Davies, caught at extra, and Vansh Jani, bowled cutting, with successive balls.

Lintott swept Lenham to deep mid-wicket, Kai Smith played on and when Adam Sylvester edged to slip, the 21-year-old had his five-for.

When Hannon-Dalby swung and missed at Henry Crocombe, the Bears were left hoping for a Middlesex defeat. They hoped in vain.

Sussex batting coach Grant Flower said: “We did well with the bat today considering we were missing a few players.

“It was a good wicket but it was turning more as the game went on so, with that total, I thought we had a really good chance if we took some early wickets.

“We kept chipping away with the ball and Archie bowled brilliantly. He is a great trier and works really hard at his game.

“He gets very frustrated with his own game when things don’t go right but he is still young and learning and can only take confidence from the way he bowled today.

“There was some good fielding and some good bowling from Crocombe which built pressure towards the end.

“I asked the players this morning to show that fight, not to pitch up here and go through the motions. You are still a professional player who takes pride in playing for your county and they came through with that really well.

“We have played some good cricket at times in this comp but just not consistently enough. We have had our chances at crucial moments but not quite latched on to them.

“But it’s still a young group and still learning and there are some very good sides in this tournament and we haven’t been good enough to get through.”