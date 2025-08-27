Oxford United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 6

Nineteen-year-old Stefanos Tzimas enjoyed a dream debut tonight, scoring two goals and setting up a third after coming on as a 66th minute sub.

And both Tzimas goals were set up by 17-year-old Harry Howell, from Worthing, as the Seagulls dumped Oxford out of the League Cup in a second round rout.

Tom Watson, 19, also on his debut and on as a sub, wrapped up the victory, with Tzimas providing the assist – the earlier goals having come from another debutant Olivier Boscagli as well as Brajan Gruda and Diego Gomez.

Gruda had an early chance but, despite having taken the ball past the Oxford keeper, he hesitated and allowed time for the Championship side’s defence to ride to the rescue.

He made up for it when the first goal came after just 13 minutes. Gruda played the ball to Boscagli, whose shot deflected and looped into the hosts’ goal.

Brighton bagged a second in the 20th minute as the Oxford defence seemed to part, leaving Joel Veltman space. He played the ball to Gruda and this time the young German made no mistake, with a firm finish.

On the hour, Gomez poked home a corner before, six minutes later, Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler subbed Gomez, Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood, sending on Tzimas, Watson and Carlos Baleba.

Within five minutes, Tzimas had netted his first goal for Brighton, showing steel and composure to sidefoot the ball home. And six minutes after that, he struck again, this time from the edge of the box.

With four minutes left on the clock, it was Tzimas’s turn to provide the service and Watson curled the ball into the net – his first goal for the club.

Albion comfortably eased their way into the draw for the third round – unlike Manchester United who went out on penalties at Grimsby Town.

United clawed their way back into the game late on after the League Two side went 2-0 up in the first half.

The Seagulls’ reward is a trip to Barnsley on a date to be arranged in mid to late September.

But next, Brighton host Manchester City at the Amex in the Premier League. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm on Sunday (31 August).