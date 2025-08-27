A Brighton woman has denied damaging and stealing a memorial plaque to Israeli hostages and victims of the Hamas attacks in Palmeira Square.

Fiona Monro, 58, appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday charged with criminal damage and theft of the memorial board.

The charge sheet says the board, worth £40, belonged to the Sussex Jewish Representative Council.

The alleged damage and theft happened on 12 February last year.

Monro, of Belgrave Place, Brighton, was charged and first appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court last December.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge in January this year at Lewes Crown Court.

Her trial is due to take place in February next year at Lewes, and has been listed for 18 hours.

She has been released on bail, with a condition not to go to the green garden at Palmeira Square.