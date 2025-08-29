Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has taken a 1.5 per cent stake in the football club.

Albion said: “Paul Barber has further strengthened his commitment to the club with the acquisition of newly issued shares.

“Albion’s deputy chairman and chief executive becomes the club’s second largest shareholder behind chairman Tony Bloom with 1.5 per cent of the total shares in existence.”

Mr Bloom said: “Paul has been exceptional in his role as deputy chairman and chief executive and we are thrilled that he has further strengthened his commitment to the club with this investment.

“Paul is a major driving force at the club, he has been integral to our incredible progress since his arrival in the summer of 2012 and we would like him to remain with us for many seasons to come.

“He has already committed to the club until at least 2030 and we wanted to offer him this opportunity to further commit and also to recognise his level of service and loyalty to the club.

“I regard Paul as the best chief executive in football and I am delighted he is now a co-owner of the club.”

Mr Barber said: “I’m incredibly grateful to Tony and the board for offering me this chance to invest in the club.

“It is a minority and some way behind Tony’s majority shareholding but nonetheless I’m very proud indeed to co-own a small part of a football club I’ve come to love over the past 13 years.

“We have achieved so much – club, staff, fans and community – including promotion to the Premier League (and) qualifying for Europe and there’s so much more for us to achieve.

“I look forward to continuing our progress over the coming seasons.”